Bata India receives Rs 60 crore notice from sales tax authorities

The notice dated December 27, 2023, pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing

File Photo: The logo of Bata shoes brand is pictured on a store in Paris (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Footwear major Bata India has received a notice from the State Tax Officer, Anna Salai Assessment Circle, Chennai, amounting to Rs 60.56 crore, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.

The notice dated December 27, 2023, pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing.

The issues raised include differences in turnover on outward supplies in the monthly GST returns, differences in tax on outward supplies in the GSTR-9 & GSTR-9C returns, excess Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed, and ITC Reversal on credit note.

The company said it initially received an audit notice on April 27, 2023, and submitted relevant documents in response.

Bata India was given a personal hearing on January 10, 2024, to present its case and provide further information on the disputed issues, as per the filing.

The company expressed confidence in its ability to defend the case before the authorities concerned.

"It is believed that the company has a good case to defend the matters without any material financial impact," Bata India said.

Topics :Bata Indiataxtax notice issue

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

