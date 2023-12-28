Home / Companies / News / Food delivery app Zomato gets Rs 402 cr show cause notice over unpaid GST

Food delivery app Zomato gets Rs 402 cr show cause notice over unpaid GST

Zomato said that it was not liable to pay any tax on delivery charges as it was collected on behalf of the delivery partners

Photo: Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Food delivery platform Zomato has received a Rs 401.7 crore show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday. The notice is based on the non-payment of goods and services tax (GST) on money collected by the company as delivery charges from the customers.

In the regulatory filing, the company said, "The show cause notice requires the company to show cause as to why an alleged tax liability of Rs 401,70,14,706 along with interest and penalty for the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022, should not be demanded from the company. The amount alleged in the SCN is based on the amounts collected by the company as delivery charges from the customers on behalf of the delivery partners during the referred period."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Zomato, however, said that it was not liable to pay any tax on delivery charges as it was collected on behalf of the delivery partners.

"Further, in view of the contractual terms and conditions mutually agreed upon, the delivery partners have provided the delivery services to the customers and not the company," it said, adding that Zomato will file an "appropriate response" to the show cause notice.

From January 1, 2022, food delivery platforms have been mandated to collect and deposit GST on behalf of restaurants for the orders placed. However, no clarity has been given on the delivery fees. Typically, gig workers operate as delivery workers for food delivery platforms and are paid on the basis of the number of orders delivered.

"At this stage, no order of any kind has been passed and as mentioned above, the company believes that it has a strong case on merit," Zomato said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, as of 9:30 am, Zomato's shares were down over 2 per cent and were trading at Rs 124.40 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

The late-night email to Tim Cook that set the Apple Watch saga in motion

Foxconn invests fresh capital of around Rs 461 crore in Bengaluru unit

IPL Biologicals to set up facility in Gujarat with Rs 400 crore investment

Escrowpay raises $6 million in fresh funding from existing investors

Troubled Meenakshi Energy Ltd becomes wholly-owned arm of Vedanta

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ZomatoGSTFood delivery in IndiaFood deliveryonline food deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story