Home / Companies / News / Bayer, Solynta partner to roll out hybrid potato seeds in Kenya, India

Bayer, Solynta partner to roll out hybrid potato seeds in Kenya, India

The partnership marks Bayer's entry into the global potato market and represents its first collaboration with Solynta, a specialist in developing hybrid potato varieties

India-US relationship, partnership, partners
The partnership aims to introduce true potato seeds as an alternative to traditional seed tubers. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

German agrochemicals giant Bayer on Monday said it has agreed to collaborate with Dutch potato breeding company Solynta for commercialisation and distribution of true potato seeds in Kenya and India.

The partnership marks Bayer's entry into the global potato market and represents its first collaboration with Solynta, a specialist in developing hybrid potato varieties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Bayer, the initiative aims to introduce true potato seeds as an alternative to traditional seed tubers. These seeds require only 25 grams per hectare compared to 2,500 kg of seed tubers, offering significant logistical and disease-control advantages.

Bayer will leverage its distribution networks in Kenya and India to commercialise Solynta's hybrid potato varieties, targeting smallholder farmers in remote areas, it said in a statement.

"We expect these true potato seeds to have a positive impact on local communities and on food and nutritional security in Kenya and India," Bayer's Crop Science Division Head of Strategy & Sustainability Frank Terhorst said.

Solynta CEO Peter Poortinga said the true potato seeds are the result of almost two decades of work on hybrid potato breeding technology.

The collaboration aims to address the shortage of high-quality potato starting material in both regions. Kenya, where potato is the second most important staple crop, faces limited supplies of disease-free seed tubers.

India, the world's second-largest potato market, requires robust varieties adaptable to various climate zones.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 GER vs SCOT highlights: Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in opener

Bayer CropScience stock declines 6% on Friday post Q4; Check details here

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Hungary live match time (IST), telecast streaming

Bayer AG to hold off breakup plans despite investor pressure: Report

Warburg, Temasek & JP Morgan sell 13.7% stake in CarTrade for Rs 535 cr

FSIB to conduct interviews for chairman's position of SBI on Saturday

Ixigo, PhonePe extend partnership to offer flight, bus booking services

Amara Raja signs licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX for Li-ion cells tech

Jain Global raises $5.3 billion in biggest hedge fund debut since 2018

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India-KenyaPotatoKenyaGermany

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story