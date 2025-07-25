BEML, HSL sign MOU to advance next-gen marine engineering capabilities

BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic MoU with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) to collaborate on the co-creation of advanced marine systems-encompassing innovation, indigenous design, manufacturing, and end-to-end lifecycle support.

The memorandum of understanding was formally exchanged at BEML's Delhi office today.

"This strategic collaboration is set to unlock global-standard capabilities in marine infrastructure and shipyard logistics through the co-development of these advanced engineering systems. These technologies are critical for supporting both defence and commercial maritime operations," BEML Ltd said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, said: "This collaboration with HSL marks a defining moment in BEML's expansion into the marine sector. It is a strategic convergence of two national institutions committed to engineering excellence, indigenisation, and strengthening India's global footprint in maritime innovation," he said.