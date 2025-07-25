BEML, HSL sign MOU to advance next-gen marine engineering capabilities

BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic MoU with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) to collaborate on the co-creation of advanced marine systems-encompassing innovation, indigenous design, manufacturing, and end-to-end lifecycle support.
The memorandum of understanding was formally exchanged at BEML's Delhi office today.
"This strategic collaboration is set to unlock global-standard capabilities in marine infrastructure and shipyard logistics through the co-development of these advanced engineering systems. These technologies are critical for supporting both defence and commercial maritime operations," BEML Ltd said in a statement.
Commenting on the partnership, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, said: "This collaboration with HSL marks a defining moment in BEML's expansion into the marine sector. It is a strategic convergence of two national institutions committed to engineering excellence, indigenisation, and strengthening India's global footprint in maritime innovation," he said.
According to the statement, under the agreement, BEML will spearhead the design and development of specialised systems, applying its domain expertise in platform engineering and structural optimisation. HSL will complement this by accelerating indigenisation initiatives and tapping into BEML's robust production capabilities, particularly in defence and heavy engineering domains.
Cmde Hemant Khatri, CMD of HSL, noted: "This MoU marks a strategic leap toward self-reliance and innovation in marine infrastructure. By combining the strengths of HSL and BEML, we are creating a powerful platform to develop next-generation indigenous solutions for shipyard infrastructure and the shipbuilding sector, thereby strengthening India's maritime capabilities for the future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
