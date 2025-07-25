Fintech firm Paytm efficiency in cost cuts led to first profitable quarter

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech player Paytm, reported a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in Q1FY26, marking its first profitable quarter after a steep loss of Rs 838.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The profit was largely driven by sharp cost controls.

The fintech firm had posted a net loss of Rs 539.8 crore in Q4FY25.

Paytm’s indirect expenses, excluding ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) costs, were down 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,049 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,301 crore in Q1FY25.

Notably, the company slashed its marketing expenditure by 65 per cent to Rs 62 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 177 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, this cost was down 39 per cent from Rs 102 crore in Q4FY25.

Paytm's total direct expenses rose marginally by 3 per cent to Rs 767 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 746 crore. Sequentially, these expenses contracted by 9 per cent from Rs 840 crore in Q4FY25. However, Paytm is not actively seeking further cost cuts, as it plans to invest in specific business lines for long-term growth. "The agenda is rather investing in a few more line items that we believe are for long-term growth. So, we are not actively pursuing cost cuts, but I am definitely eliminating anything that isn't necessary," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, during a call with analysts.

Paytm did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment by press time. The company reported total expenses of Rs 2,016.1 crore in Q1FY26, an 18.6 per cent reduction from Rs 2,476.4 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses were down 6.4 per cent from Rs 2,154.9 crore in Q4FY25. Sharma’s comments on not actively pursuing cost cuts are significant, given that the company’s revenue from operations grew 27.7 per cent to Rs 1,917.5 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 1,501.6 crore in Q1FY25. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, growth remained stagnant compared to Rs 1,911.5 crore in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ: Near-term recovery, margin expansion key drivers for Nestle India stock Additionally, Paytm’s other income, which can include items such as interest income, dividends, or asset sales, grew 75.6 per cent YoY to Rs 241.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 137.5 crore, contributing to the consolidated topline. Sequentially, there was a minor 7.9 per cent increase from Rs 223.8 crore in Q4FY25. “Profitability rose due to operational expense (opex) control, but management flagged a positive structural outlook as well,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, Head of Research and Lead Analyst at Yes Securities, in a research note. Based on the company management’s commentary, Thapliyal stated that Paytm’s payments business is already profitable on a standalone basis, even without the MDR (merchant discount rate) on UPI (Unified Payments Interface). He added that this will be a significant profitability driver as MDR-bearing form factors grow.