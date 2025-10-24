Home / Companies / News / Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

The Elon Musk-owned company has been given temporary permission to use some radio spectrum to test its systems and meet security requirements

Starlink
Given that satcom can be sensitive for national security, the government has set strict rules. Image: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, plans to set up nine gateway earth stations in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow, according to a report by The Economic Times. These stations will help prepare for the launch of Starlink’s satellite internet services in India.
 
An official told The Economic Times that the company has applied for 600 gigabit per second capacity over India through its Gen 1 satellite constellation, and that the spectrum has been provisionally assigned to demonstrate security-related compliances.

Security concerns

The Elon Musk-owned company has been given temporary permission to use some radio spectrum to test its systems and meet security requirements. It has also been allowed to import 100 satellite terminals for testing, but not for commercial use yet. 
 
Given that satcom can be sensitive for national security, the government has set strict rules. Starlink must ensure that:
  • Only Indian nationals operate the ground stations until foreign staff get security clearance.
  • Data from the tests stays within India.
  • Details of all equipment used are shared regularly with the authorities.
 
Starlink is the third company, after OneWeb and Jio Satellite, to get permission for such security tests. None of them can start full operations until security agencies approve.

Illegal Starlink devices in India

Earlier this year, authorities found illegal Starlink devices being used in border areas like Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which raised security concerns. However, Musk rejected the claims of Starlink devices being used in Manipur. He said in a post on X, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”
 
Starlink is gearing up for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch in India after obtaining key government approvals.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Premium

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh conducts captive 5G network trial

Microsoft Copilot gets collaboration, Google integration, long-term memory

Premium

Kedaara Capital, General Atlantic eye 6-7% slice of Balaji Wafers

Topics :Elon MuskSpaceXSpaceX satelliteSatelliteBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story