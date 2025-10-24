Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

An official told The Economic Times that the company has applied for 600 gigabit per second capacity over India through its Gen 1 satellite constellation, and that the spectrum has been provisionally assigned to demonstrate security-related compliances.

The Elon Musk-owned company has been given temporary permission to use some radio spectrum to test its systems and meet security requirements. It has also been allowed to import 100 satellite terminals for testing, but not for commercial use yet.

Given that satcom can be sensitive for national security, the government has set strict rules. Starlink must ensure that:

Only Indian nationals operate the ground stations until foreign staff get security clearance.

Data from the tests stays within India.

Details of all equipment used are shared regularly with the authorities.

Starlink is the third company, after OneWeb and Jio Satellite, to get permission for such security tests. None of them can start full operations until security agencies approve.

Illegal Starlink devices in India

Earlier this year, authorities found illegal Starlink devices being used in border areas like Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which raised security concerns. However, Musk rejected the claims of Starlink devices being used in Manipur. He said in a post on X, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”