Beneficial ownership norms in focus as MNCs face greater scrutiny

The latest ruling by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in the LinkedIn Technology Information case for violating significant beneficial ownership (SBO) norms has brought the amended rules into the spotlight, with more companies, particularly multinational entities, expected to face greater scrutiny, experts said.

“Companies are closely watching this space. If Satya Nadella can be made an SBO then by that logic, there are several global CEOs who would need to declare themselves as SBO,” a senior executive at a big four firm said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Section 90 of the Companies Act deals with the identification of individuals who own beneficial interest over the company. It requires companies to disclose SBO details.



The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 22 slapped a fine of Rs 27,10,800 on Microsoft chief Satya Nadella and eight other executives for violation of significant beneficial ownership (SBO) norms in relation to LinkedIn Technology Information, according to an order by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, and Haryana.





ALSO READ: MCA fines Nadella, LinkedIn India, 8 others for violating SBO norms RoC in its 63-page order said that the company and its officers failed to even send a notice, (mandatorily required to be sent) as per rule 2A (2) of the Companies (Significant Beneficial Owners) Rules, “LinkedIn in its own website has itself disclosed that Mr. Ryan Roslansky reports to Mr. Satya Nadella, and is part of Microsoft's senior leadership team… Mr. Satya Nadella is also a significant beneficial owner (SBO) of the subject company under section 90.”



Experts said that the SBO provisions are facing compliance issues since their introduction on account of interpretational issues.

“The recent orders of RoC on SBO compliance will definitely force MNCs and other corporates to rethink their position on disclosures relating to SBO provisions as it appears that MCA is looking at terms like 'control' and 'significant influence' from a very wider perspective,” said Ankit Singhi, partner, Corporate Professionals.

In its order, RoC said that the law does not provide that an SBO must necessarily take part in the day-to-day operations of a company or have direct control over the affairs of a company.



“All were given time and now MCA is checking who has complied with information and who has not. It is a fair ask. The law has been there since 2013. Rules were there for a long time and it is fair if MCA only asks companies to comply,” Mehul Modi, partner, Deloitte India, said.

The intent of the law is to identify individuals or groups of individuals who can influence companies without directly owning shares.

“Who is at the end of the line of ownership? You cannot not have an individual. There has to be a living individual who is the brain behind the entity,” Modi added.



Earlier this month, the MCA had discovered the founder and CEO of a large private equity firm in violation of law for not disclosing themselves as the significant beneficial owners.

The case was related to Leixir Resources Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Leixir Intermediate Corp while the ultimate holding company is Comvest Leixir Holdings LLC.

Some company law experts feel that the law was specially targeted towards funds or companies that have an opaque structure and it is hard to pinpoint an individual as the significant owner. In Leixir’s case, RoC had observed that the general partner as well as the investment manager of Comvest Investment Partners V LP were corporate bodies.