BenQ to sell 100,000 interactive panels in 3 yrs, eyes big growth in India

BenQ India, a leading display solutions provider, expects to sell over 100,000 interactive flat panels over the next three years, supported by the government's push towards smart school projects across the country, said a top company official.

The company, part of Taiwanese multinational BenQ Corporation, is the leading interactive flat panel brand in the government sector, helping transform education through immersive and engaging learning solutions, its India and South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh said.

Besides, BenQ is also focusing on its core business - projectors and monitors, the other "growth driver" for its India business, where it has scheduled several launches, with products integrated with AI and new solutions, expanding its play in the segment, he added.

BenQ India has partnered with several state governments in India, which are actively implementing smart classrooms in government schools, often with funding and support from the central government. It is also engaged with private educational institutions, which are another vector for growth.

"Our market share surged from 27.5 per cent in 2024 to 33.97 per cent in Q1 2025, which is a clear testament to the growing trust schools and institutions place in us. Building on this momentum, we are gearing up to deliver 100,000 IFPs over the next three years," Rajeev Singh told PTI.

The government, in the monsoon session last year, had informed parliament that smart classrooms have been approved in 1,26,881 schools in the country.

In the private education segment, the penetration of either a projector or an interactive flat panel is close to 30 per cent, and it is less than 5 per cent on the government side.

"So, that's a big market opportunity when it comes to the government side," Singh said, adding that it "is another big opportunity. However, it is completely dependent upon allocation of funds also".

Generally, smart classrooms have interactive flat panels in place of traditional blackboards, which are large, touch-enabled digital displays and combine the functionality of the projector, and computer also.

It allows a more engaging and dynamic learning experience by enabling real-time interaction with digital content.

"As per the latest market share reports, we have more than 37 per cent share of the government business for interactive flat panels," he said, adding that in states like Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, it has set up almost close to 10,000 classrooms till now.

BenQ displayed its latest Google EDLA Certified Smart Board at the global tech event Computex here.

Besides, BenQ is also getting aggressive in the monitor segment, where it targets a large number of IT professionals, graphic designers and gamers in the country.

"This month, we are launching 12 new models in monitors, and these models span across various segments, like the productivity segment for home to immersive gaming monitors," he said, adding "We are also launching a new set of monitors for graphic design".

BenQ India is also targeting the content creation market with its monitor, which is picking up with the growing number of YouTubers and OTT platforms.

"We have monitors, which are specifically designed for better content creation...and on the other side, we have our Mobius range of gaming monitors, where we have incorporated a lot of immersive gaming-based solutions inside our products. So, these are the segments which are going to drive the growth in the monitor business," he said.

Besides, BenQ also sees a lot of traction happening in the home projector segment, both in the 4K and the portable projector segment.

Earlier this month, Singh had told PTI that BenQ India, which is growing at a CAGR of 30 per cent, expects to have a Rs 1,000 crore turnover by the end of this year. It expects to double its turnover of Rs 2,000 crore by 2028, helped by the expansion of the home projectors business and opportunities coming from educational institutions.

According to Singh, though traditionally BenQ in India receives equal contribution from its B2B and B2C verticals, it expects the consumer side to surpass the institutional sales in the coming months.

"Over the next six months time frame...we see that our B2C portfolio would occupy a larger share because of the multiple new launches and also good traction in the market for this," he said, adding that "we believe that the major growth in the immediate future is going to be driven by the B2C portfolio of products, led by the monitors and the home projectors".

BenQ India, as part of its strategy, is focusing on the premium products and niche segment, which have a higher growth rate on a smaller base.

"We are very much into the upper segment of the market. Our product lines start from mid-range and then go to the high-premium range, and also the niche segments.

"So, the majority of the products, which we have, are for the second-time buyers. We are not present in the low price or the affordable segment, but we offer the best value and most of the new features, which are first announced by BenQ in the marketplace," he said.