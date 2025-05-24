HCG Q4 PAT drops 65% to ₹7.4 cr; acquires Orbitrap Astral from Thermo

Bengaluru-based HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) reported a 65 per cent decrease in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 7.4 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March. HCG further announced the acquisition of the Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Looking ahead, we are making focused investments in next-generation capabilities, especially in early cancer detection and precision medicine. In line with our commitment to cutting-edge diagnostics and research, we are pleased to share that we are acquiring the Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer from Thermo Fisher Scientific — one of the most advanced platforms globally for high-resolution mass spectrometry,” said BS Ajaikumar, executive chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises.

“The acquisition will significantly enhance our molecular and proteomic profiling capabilities, enabling more precise disease characterisation and paving the way for next-generation biomarker discovery and targeted therapies,” said Ajaikumar.

HCG reported operating income at Rs 585.1 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 494.6 crore in the same period last year. The company reported that revenues for HCG Onco Specialty Centres (excluding MGM) grew by a robust 16.7 per cent year-on-year in FY25.

The quarter’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 107 crore, a growth of 14 per cent while maintaining a margin a margin of 18.3 per cent. For the company’s established centers, EBITDA grew 15 per cent at Rs 115.4 crore, and emerging centers witnessed a Rs 7 crore increase from Rs 4.9 crore, year-on-year.

“Continuing our strategic focus on inorganic growth, we acquired MG Hospital in Vizag in FY25, further consolidating our presence and establishing HCG as the leading cancer care provider in that region. This acquisition marks our third in just 18 months, highlighting our consistent and focused approach to expansion,” said Raj Gore, CEO HealthCare Global Enterprises.

HCG further emphasised its long-term commitment to building a robust academic and research foundation. Through fellowship programs and clinical research initiatives, the organisation aims to nurture the next generation of oncology leaders.