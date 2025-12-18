Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel appoints Soumen Ray as group chief financial officer

Bharti Airtel appoints Soumen Ray as group chief financial officer

Ray was most recently the finance chief for Bharti Airtel India, a role he held for the last four years


The appointments are part of a larger management shake-up as Indian telecom operators compete for more customers with rising digital penetration in the world's most populous country.
Reuters Dec 18
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
India's second-largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday appointed Soumen Ray as its group chief financial officer.

Ray was most recently the finance chief for Bharti Airtel India, a role he held for the last four years.

He will be succeeded by Akhil Garg, who has been with Airtel for 12 years and was most recently the finance boss of Airtel unit Bharti Hexacom, a wireless telecommunications service provider.

The appointments are part of a larger management shake-up as Indian telecom operators compete for more customers with rising digital penetration in the world's most populous country.

Both Garg and Ray will take charge of their new roles from January 1, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

