Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel reaches 5.9 million 5G customers mark in Tamil Nadu

Bharti Airtel reaches 5.9 million 5G customers mark in Tamil Nadu

The telecommunication major on Tuesday said it celebrates 5.9 million customers currently enjoying its 5G service in the state

A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel has successfully deployed 5G service across Tamil Nadu and has registered a significant increase in 5G users during the last 6 months.

The telecommunication major on Tuesday said it celebrates 5.9 million customers currently enjoying its 5G service in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company has successfully deployed 5G in all cities and districts of Tamil Nadu reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The expansive network deployment has effectively extended Bharti Airtel's services across the state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G technology.

"We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Tamil Nadu. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost," Bharti Airtel CEO-Tamil Nadu Tarun Virmani said.

"Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state's fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network," he said.

Also Read

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Airtel launches 14 stores in Pune, to display entire range of offerings

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Rajasthan enters fray to attract Tesla India plant ahead of Musk's visit

PC Jeweller gets board approval to raise Rs 2,000 cr fund via rights issue

PE firm ChrysCapital invests $70 million in formulations company La Renon

Bharat Petroleum to lay 35-km ATF pipeline from Piyala to Noida airport

Birla targets top 3 spot in mutual fund, lending, and life insurance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharti AirtelTamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story