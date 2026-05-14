Bharti Airtel to push ARPU growth, flags broken telecom pricing model

They flagged a dip in international roaming revenues due to rupee depreciation and lower tower build outs owing to restriction on gas supply affecting the galvanising industry. These led to a fall in Arpu to ₹257 for the March quarter which had two less days due to February, versus ₹259 the previous quarter.

“We’re not happy with the Arpu increase of ₹3 (expected increase with two more days). Part of this issue was linked to the West Asia crisis and international roaming revenues. But we are now determined to double down on all our levers on Arpu and growing and accelerating this pace,” said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shashwat Sharma. He also highlighted issues of memory and chipset supply, along with rising prices of these components in fixed wireless access (FWA) equipment over the last three to four months, which has prompted the company to ‘pivot’ back to installing fiber connections.