Fintech firm Razorpay launches Turbo UPI Plugin on BHIM Vega platform

Fintech firm Razorpay has partnered with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL) and Axis Bank to launch the Razorpay Turbo UPI plugin on the BHIM Vega platform.

Razorpay
The partnership aims to reduce friction in online payments, increase transaction success rates, and streamline user onboarding. | Company logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
The solution enables businesses to offer seamless in-app payment experiences, allowing customers to complete transactions instantly without switching to third-party apps.

"BHIM Vega -- Razorpay's Partner Businesses can now accept in-app payments, and end-customers can complete payments instantly within the app without switching to third-party apps, reducing friction in online transactions and delivering a high-speed payment experience," a company statement said.

The partnership aims to reduce friction in online payments, increase transaction success rates, and streamline user onboarding.

"Our partnership with BHIM to integrate Turbo UPI with BHIM Vega... removes one of the biggest pain points in UPI payments -- redirections -- allowing customers to complete transactions instantly within the app.

"This means fewer drop-offs, higher success rates, and a truly frictionless experience," Razorpay CEO & Co-Founder Harshil Mathur said.

Topics :RazorpayFintechBHIMUPI

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

