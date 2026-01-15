BHEL begins supply of Vande Bharat train transformers from Jhansi unit

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday said that it has started the supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction transformers for the Vande Bharat sleeper train project from its Jhansi plant.

BHEL, in a statement, said the supply of underslung traction transformers for the prestigious Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project is a significant milestone in its 'Make in India' initiatives.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project is being executed by a BHEL-led consortium with TRSL.

A flag-off ceremony was held at BHEL's Jhansi plant.

Earlier, traction converters for the same project were flagged off from BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

This development further strengthens BHEL's strategic entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment, with an operational speed of up to 160 kmph and a design speed of 180 kmph.