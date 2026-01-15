Musk's xAI limits Grok's ability to create images on X after backlash

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) firm xAI announced on Wednesday (local time) that its chatbot Grok will no longer be able to create or edit sexually explicit images of real people on the social media platform X.

The company also said that the image generation feature will only be available to paid users to enhance accountability.

The move comes after weeks of public criticism, political pressure, and regulatory investigations in several countries amid growing use of the platform to generate deepfake images of women and girls in explicit situations without their consent.

What xAI said

In a post shared on the X Safety account, xAI said it has put new technological safeguards in place to stop misuse of the tool. The company said it remains committed to making X a safe platform for all users.

xAI reiterated that it has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content. It said such content is removed quickly, and accounts that violate X’s rules face strict action. Cases involving child sexual abuse material are also reported to law enforcement authorities. What changes have been made? xAI said Grok will no longer allow the creation or editing of images of real people in revealing clothing, such as bikinis. "We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing, such as bikinis. This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers," the company said.

The company also said that image creation and editing through the Grok account on X will now only be available to paid subscribers. According to xAI, this step adds an extra layer of accountability and helps identify users who attempt to misuse the tool. xAI said it has introduced geoblocking in countries where such content is illegal. In these regions, users will be unable to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, or similar attire using Grok, either through the Grok account or within X. 'Rapid growth of GenAI creating challenges' xAI acknowledged that the rapid growth of generative AI is creating challenges across the tech industry. The company said it is working with users, partners, regulators, and other platforms to address problems as they emerge.