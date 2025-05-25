Motherson Group to make an offer to buy Marelli Holdings in Japan

Japanese lenders led by Mizuho Bank are understood to hold around half of Marelli’s outstanding debt, with the remainder held by international creditors. A successful acquisition would mark a significant leap for Motherson, positioning the company among the world’s top automotive parts suppliers, said an analyst tracking the sector. Marelli is a key supplier to Nissan Motor Co and other global automakers like Stellantis. The Japanese unit and KKR tried to export part of the company’s manufacturing units to other countries to cut costs, but its efforts were stymied by the lenders. The deal comes at a time of growing uncertainty in the global auto industry. Fitch Ratings recently revised its outlook for the sector to “deteriorating” from “neutral,” citing escalating tariff risks and declining volumes in key markets such as the US and Europe, both of which are critical to Motherson’s growth strategy. Fitch expects US and European auto volumes to fall by low single digits in 2025, and has lowered its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin forecast for Motherson’s key unit, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (SAMIL), to 8-8.5 per cent for FY26 and FY27, down from 9 per cent in FY25. The ratings firm cited tariff-related cost pressures and global volume softness as key risks, though it noted SAMIL’s relatively diversified footprint, including US and Mexico-based production, which together account for 20 per cent of total sales. SAMIL’s recent acquisitions in Japan, including Yachiyo Industry Co, Ichikoh Industries Ltd, and more recently, Atsumitec Co. Ltd, have expanded its OEM relationships beyond Europe and added product capabilities such as sunroofs, fuel tanks, and transmission components. Its acquisition of France-based AD Industries, a supplier of aerospace and medical device components, along with ongoing investments in non-automotive segments, is expected to enhance diversification and reduce dependence on the cyclical auto sector. SAMIL’s acquisition strategy focuses on targeting attractively valued, strategically aligned businesses, while maintaining disciplined financial practices, according to Fitch. Since January 2023, the company has closed more than 16 acquisitions with a combined enterprise value nearing $1 billion, yet has improved its net leverage to 2.5x by FY23. While this approach supports its long-term revenue goals as outlined in its five-year plan, any large debt-funded transaction, such as a Marelli acquisition, could pose pressure on its credit profile, according to Fitch.