Home / Companies / News / Bimal Dayal appointed as CEO of Adani Infra, will oversee energy projects

Bimal Dayal appointed as CEO of Adani Infra, will oversee energy projects

The current management team of AESL led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of AESL

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Energy Solutions' transmission business chief Bimal Dayal has been appointed as the CEO of Adani Infrastructure India.

Dayal will oversee the implementation of the pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy and green hydrogen by Adani Infrastructure India, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in a statement on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The current management team of AESL led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of AESL, will drive the ambitious growth of transmission, distribution and smart metre segments.

The leadership changes have been made to support enhanced growth of Adani Infrastructure business, the statement said.

This decision has been duly approved by the board of directors of AESL.

"With this executive-level transition, the Adani portfolio of companies has taken another significant step towards strengthening their resolve to grow the infrastructure business at an aggressive rate of over 15 per cent per annum. The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," the statement said.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multi-dimensional organisation with a presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It has a cumulative transmission network of 20,000 circuit km.

Also Read

India's imports of sunflower oil to fall as Black Sea grain deal expires

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

TVS Motor donates Rs 3 crore for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

Tata Group planning Rs 40,000 crore semiconductor unit in Assam: CM

ED allegations false: Jet Airways founder seeks bail in bank fraud case

Four entities sold GMR Airports Infra shares worth Rs 4,136 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Adani Groupenergy sectorEnergy

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story