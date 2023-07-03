Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics biosimilar available in US, to treat inflammatory diseases

The company said HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is now available to patients in the US after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday said its biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases is now available in the US market.

The company said HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is now available to patients in the US after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada.

"The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the US, is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the US," Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

This launch builds on the company's strong presence in oncology and diabetes, he added.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

