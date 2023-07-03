Made it a point to ensure zero customer disruptions: HDFC Bank Deputy MD

HDFC Bank is a technology-driven bank while home loan customers need a personal touch. What will be your approach for home loans?

The first priority is to ensure seamless customer service without any disruption. This provided us a great path to take the home loan business to many more locations than where HDFC Ltd was. The bank is present in 3x the locations that HDFC Ltd was present. This allows us to take home loans to each of these areas in a graded manner. Certainly, that allows us to take this product to so many more locations - rural, semi urban – mainly. It allows us to get a lot of home loan in affordable housing. Obviously, when you do a home loan product, you will get customer relationship, also on their liabilities side and then whatever is the appropriate cross sell products based on the need of the customer, and based on their ability to service the product.