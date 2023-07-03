IDFC First Bank to merge with IDFC, makes India's largest corporate deal



The boards of IDFC First Bank and IDFC have approved the reverse merger. IDFC First Bank on Monday announced merger of its parent IDFC Ltd with itself in an all-stock transaction, marking another major deal in the Indian banking space days after the amalgamation of the HDFC twins.



Under the proposed reverse merger scheme, an IDFC shareholder will get 155 shares for every 100 shares she/he holds in the bank. Both stocks have a face value of Rs 10 each, IDFC First Bank said in a statement. While the bank did not provide the likely valuation of the merged entity, based on Monday's closing prices of the two companies on BSE, the valuation is Rs 71,767 crore.



IDFC Chairman Anil Singhvi said the merger is the last phase of IDFC's corporate restructuring and will help create a financial services provider that offers seamless delivery of services to customers. It will augment operational efficiency for the merged entity and create synergies for our shareholders. The share exchange ratio will result in a premium of about 20 per cent on the closing market price of the shares of IDFC vis-a-vis IDFC First Bank as of June 30, 2023.



IDFC First Bank's market capitalisation stood at Rs 54,311.48 crore at close today, after the stock rallied 3.2 per cent to Rs 81.94 on the BSE, while IDFC mcap stood at Rs 17,456 crore after its counter rallied 6.3 per cent to Rs 109.10, taking the combined value to Rs 71,767 crore. Post the merger, the standalone book value per share of the bank will increase by 4.9 per cent, as calculated on the audited financials as of March 2023, it said, adding as of June 2023, IDFC through its non-financial holding company, owned 39.93 per cent in IDFC First Bank.



Effective July 1, India Inc's biggest merger came into effect when the mortgage major HDFC merged itself with its banking arm in an all-stock deal valued at USD 40 billion. Post-merger, announced on April 4, 2022, HDFC Bank is the world's fourth most valued bank with USD 200 billion in valuation after JP Morgan Chase, ICBC of China and Bank of America. IDFC was an infra lender in the private sector space, and following its bigger peers like ICICI and IDBI, it also launched a banking subsidiary in 2015 -- IDFC Bank -- but could not make a mark as the other two could do.



The merger will lead to simplification of the corporate structure of both entities by consolidating them and other subsidiaries into a single entity, helping streamline regulatory compliances, the companies said in separate but identical statements. The new giant, fully owned by public shareholders with no promoter entity, has a balance sheet of close to Rs 33 lakh crore, with the assets alone sniffing at Rs 23 lakh crore and also the largest mortgage book with close to Rs 7 lakh crore of loans.



The merger scheme is subject to all requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank, Sebi, Competition Commission, National Company Law Tribunal and stock exchanges, and shareholders of both entities. Like HDFC Bank, the merged IDFC First Bank will also have no promoter entity, but fully owned by institutional and public shareholders.



In December 2018, it took over Capital First, a consumer and MSME-focused non-bank since 2012, and was renamed as IDFC First Bank and became a full-service universal bank. IDFC began as an infra lender in 1997. It got in-principle approval from the RBI to set up a bank in April 2014, and in October 2015, it launched IDFC Bank when on-tap licensing began, following which loans and liabilities of IDFC were transferred to the bank.



Its loan book stood at Rs 1,60,599 crore with a balance sheet of Rs 2,39,942 crore as of March 2023. Since the merger, the bank built a deposit franchise that has grown 36 per cent annually since then, and has reached Rs 1,36,812 crore as of March 2023. The bank has also increased its low-cost CASA ratio from 8.6 at the merger with Capital First to 49.77 per cent as of March 2023. The bank has 809 branches and runs 925 ATMs.



"We now embark on the next phase of our growth journey towards our long-term vision, and the merger will create sustainable shareholder value in the years to come," said Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, the chairman of IDFC First Bank. The bank closed FY23 with a net income of Rs 2,437 crore, and its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.82 per cent. Its gross NPAs stood at 1.65 per cent and net NPA at 0.55 per cent. Overall gross NPAs, including legacy infrastructure financing book, is 2.51 per cent, and net NPA is 0.86 per cent.