Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant, expand to 5 GWh

Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant, expand to 5 GWh

The integrated solid-state battery manufacturing facility plans to scale up to 5 GWh, reinforcing India's push for energy storage and self-reliance

solar panels
solar panels
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Solar photo-voltaic module manufacturing company Vikram Solar plans to set up a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) technology, the company said on Thursday, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Initially designed to scale up to 5 GWh, this facility is expected to cater to the growing energy demands of a rapidly evolving global market.
 
“Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority components which are India-made, support ‘Atmanirbharta’ and align with India’s renewable energy and climate goals,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar.
 
Leveraging its partners’ technology, Entity2 Energy Storage Pvt Ltd, which holds several patents for non-lithium solid-state battery technologies, Vikram Solar intends to make batteries that can be scaled up to meet the growing energy needs.
 

India’s renewable energy scenario

 
At present India meets only 15-20 per cent of its power requirement from renewable energy and the revised target is 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030, mentions a Crisil Report. To accommodate such a high proportion of variable generation in the overall energy mix, there will be a need for additional investment in battery storage.
 
As demand for round-the-clock clean energy grows, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) present a key solution for efficient energy storage.

Also Read

Hindustan Power to invest Rs 620 cr in solar, battery projects in Assam

Adani Green raises $1.06 bn for debt refinance, first since US indictment

TP Solar bags Rs 632 cr order to supply 292.5 MWp solar modules from Seci

THDC enters thermal energy sector, begins ops of 660-MW unit at UP plant

Best of BS Opinion: How India's renewable energy success turned sour

 
India’s top solar parks include the Bhadla Solar Park (2.25 GW) in Rajasthan and the Pavagada Solar Park (2 GW) in Karnataka. Wind energy is also expanding, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, which together account for over 60 per cent of India's wind power capacity. 
 
Additionally, hydropower from dams and bioenergy from waste are helping to reduce dependence on coal and oil. The Indian government has set a goal of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with major investments in green hydrogen, energy storage, and smart grids.
 

Challenges persist in India’s clean energy push

 
Despite rapid growth, media reports mention that challenges remain, such as the high cost of setting up renewable projects, the need for large land areas, and improvements required in electricity storage and distribution. 
 
However, government initiatives like the National Solar Mission, Renewable Energy Parks, and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are attracting more investment. 
 
India also aims to become a leader in green hydrogen, with a production target of 5 million metric tons per year by 2030. With rising awareness and better technology, India is on track to become a global leader in clean energy, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring long-term energy security.
 
[With inputs from agencies]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nayara Energy to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders

Russia-backed refiner Nayara Energy lines up $217.5 million share buyback

Blue Star to invest ₹400 cr in capacity expansion, eyes 20% growth in FY26

The Wealth Company eyes expansion, targets three-fold growth in Tamil Nadu

Microfinance firm CreditAccess says asset quality, overdue loans moderating

Topics :solar energyGreen energyrenewable enrgyBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story