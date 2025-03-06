Vikram Solar to set up 1 GWh solid-state battery plant, expand to 5 GWh

Solar photo-voltaic module manufacturing company Vikram Solar plans to set up a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) technology, the company said on Thursday, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Initially designed to scale up to 5 GWh, this facility is expected to cater to the growing energy demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

“Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority components which are India-made, support ‘Atmanirbharta’ and align with India’s renewable energy and climate goals,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar.

Leveraging its partners’ technology, Entity2 Energy Storage Pvt Ltd, which holds several patents for non-lithium solid-state battery technologies, Vikram Solar intends to make batteries that can be scaled up to meet the growing energy needs.

India’s renewable energy scenario

At present India meets only 15-20 per cent of its power requirement from renewable energy and the revised target is 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030, mentions a Crisil Report. To accommodate such a high proportion of variable generation in the overall energy mix, there will be a need for additional investment in battery storage.

As demand for round-the-clock clean energy grows, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) present a key solution for efficient energy storage.

India’s top solar parks include the Bhadla Solar Park (2.25 GW) in Rajasthan and the Pavagada Solar Park (2 GW) in Karnataka. Wind energy is also expanding, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, which together account for over 60 per cent of India's wind power capacity.

Additionally, hydropower from dams and bioenergy from waste are helping to reduce dependence on coal and oil. The Indian government has set a goal of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with major investments in green hydrogen, energy storage, and smart grids.

Challenges persist in India’s clean energy push

Despite rapid growth, media reports mention that challenges remain, such as the high cost of setting up renewable projects, the need for large land areas, and improvements required in electricity storage and distribution.

However, government initiatives like the National Solar Mission, Renewable Energy Parks, and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are attracting more investment.

India also aims to become a leader in green hydrogen, with a production target of 5 million metric tons per year by 2030. With rising awareness and better technology, India is on track to become a global leader in clean energy, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring long-term energy security.

[With inputs from agencies]