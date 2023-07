Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

BBL, a subsidiary of Biocon, has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries effective July 1, the company said in a statement in Mumbai on Wednesday. BBL had completed the acquisition of $3.34 billion Viatris’ global biosimilars business in November 2022.

Biocon Biologics (BBL) has now taken the commercialisation of biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries, thereby expanding the footprint in emerging markets.