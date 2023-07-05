Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Completes integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Biocon Biologics (BBL) has now taken the commercialisation of biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries, thereby expanding the footprint in emerging markets.
BBL, a subsidiary of Biocon, has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries effective July 1, the company said in a statement in Mumbai on  Wednesday. BBL had completed the acquisition of $3.34 billion Viatris’ global biosimilars business in November 2022.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris operations have fully transitioned to BBL.
“The existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organization,” the company said on Wednesday.

BBL will now work with existing and new partners to expand footprint in these countries.
Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics said: “The successful integration of Viatris’ biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics in over 70 countries is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of the transition process. Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high quality biosimilars.”

He added that this first wave in the transition process comes ahead of plan
Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics said: “This will allow Biocon Biologics to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise.”

Most of the biosimilar products commercialized by Viatris in various markets such as bGlargine (Semglee), bPegfilgrastim (Fulphila), bTrastuzumab (Ogivri), bBevacizumab (Abevmy) and in-licensed product bAdalimumab (Hulio), have been co-developed with BBL and manufactured at BBL’s facilities in India and Malaysia.
The portfolio covers key therapeutic areas of cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease.

BBL launched Hulio, a biosimilar version of Abbvie’s blockbuster drug Humira in the US this week.  

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

