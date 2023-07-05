Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

“The existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organization,” the company said on Wednesday.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris operations have fully transitioned to BBL.