DGCA to collaborate with European regulator on unmanned aircraft systems

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has entered into a pact with European regulator EASA for cooperation in the areas of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The DGCA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has entered into a pact with European regulator EASA for cooperation in the areas of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility.

The two watchdogs would cooperate in the areas of development of certification standards, environmental standards and related requirements for the certification and use of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility operations.

This will cover licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management and infrastructure, including Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management standards and services, an official release said on Wednesday.

The DGCA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the release, the MoU will ensure regular information sharing between the two authorities on the technological developments and research, and is expected to result in harmonised standards and accelerated growth of Indian unmanned aviation sector.

Both regulators had inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) for collaboration in the areas of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility in April. 

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

