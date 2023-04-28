Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

Bevacizumab is indicated for the treatment of various types of cancers and a specific eye disease

New Delhi
Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said the Bengaluru-based plant of Biocon Biologics has received EU GMP approval for a biosimilar product.

Biocon Biologics' facility has received a certificate of GMP compliance for Bevacizumab from the representative European inspection authority -- Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland.

Bevacizumab is indicated for the treatment of various types of cancers and a specific eye disease.

"This approval reflects Biocon Biologics compliance with the highest international regulatory standards and enables the company to continue addressing the needs of patients in the EU," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

This (B3) facility, which is one of India's largest monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) manufacturing facilities, had received the EU GMP Certification for manufacturing biosimilar Trastuzumab last year, the spokesperson said.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.

Also Read

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 168 crore, revenue up 26%

Shreehas Tambe elevated as MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics effective Monday

Serum Institute to pump in additional $150 mn in Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics completes acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars biz

Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as managing director, CEO

Star Health Insurance earns net profit of Rs 102 cr in March quarter

InGovern recommends 'for' vote for Reliance-JioFS spinoff proposal

After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing and local content in focus

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Topics :BioconEuropean UnionEurope

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story