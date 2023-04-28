Home / Companies / News / Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group, chaired by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, and Wilmar International

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd reported a 24.1% drop in its first-quarter net profit on Friday, reflecting a dilution of interest in jointly-owned Adani Wilmar Ltd.

The company, one of the world's largest food producers, said core net profit was $381.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $503.4 million last year.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group, chaired by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, and Wilmar International.

Excluding the dilution, Wilmar said its quarterly core net profit surged 16.5% as it recorded stronger sales volume across its food products and feed industrial product segments.

"Higher volume of sales was achieved across all businesses," Wilmar said.

The company added profits from its plantation segment was 'reasonable' despite palm oil prices falling from its peak amid an uncertain macro-economic outlook.

Wilmar earned $13.7 million from its feed and industrial products business, a 15.2% jump compared to the first quarter last year.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

Also Read

NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31

India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich

Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report

Hindenburg says it holds short positions in Adani Group, flags risks

Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff: 'We're deeply sorry', say founders

CSB Bank net profit rises 19% to Rs 156 crore as bad loans decline

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

Topics :Adani WilmarWilmar InternationalSingapore

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story