Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz Australia to sell cancer drugs

The partnership will provide Sandoz the exclusive rights to promote, sell, and distribute biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Bevacizumab in Australia

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Biocon Biologics has announced a five-year partnership with Sandoz Australia to market its products Ogivri, (biosimilar Trastuzumab) and Fulphila, (biosimilar Pegfilgrastim) in Australia. Both are cancer products.

This partnership will provide Sandoz the exclusive rights to promote, sell, and distribute biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Bevacizumab in Australia.

"Following the recent establishment of our strategic partnership with Sandoz in Japan, our agreement with Sandoz in Australia marks another important milestone of our global partnership and growth strategy. This relationship is also a crucial step for patients in Australia, ensuring continued access to high-quality, affordable biosimilar medicines used in oncology,” said Matt Erick, chief commercial officer of Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will distribute Biocon Biologics’ brands, OGIVRI and ABEVMY (bBevacizumab), and facilitate the sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia. Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Herceptin and Bevacizumab is a biosimilar of Avastin – both biosimilars are available on the PBS and utilised for the treatment of various cancers.

Biocon said that the agreement is effective from January 1, 2024, and commercialisation commenced on February 1, 2024.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

