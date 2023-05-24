Home / Companies / News / Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

In volume terms, 18.97 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.77 crore shares on the NSE during the day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Biocon trimmed most of their early gains and ended flat on Wednesday amid profit-taking.

During the early trade, the stock climbed nearly 8 per cent after the biotechnology major's consolidated net profit increased 31 per cent for the March quarter.

The stock gained 7.12 per cent to Rs 259.50 during the day on the BSE but failed to hold on to the momentum and ended flat. It settled at Rs 243 apiece, marginally up 0.31 pe cent.

On the NSE, the stock settled at Rs 242.95 per share, a gain of 0.33 per cent after rallying 7.61 per cent to Rs 260.60 during the day.

In volume terms, 18.97 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.77 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Tuesday, Biocon said its consolidated net profit increased 31 per cent to Rs 313 crore for the March quarter on the back of robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 239 crore in January-March 2021-22.

Total revenue increased to Rs 3,929 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,476 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 463 crore as against Rs 648 crore in 2021-22.

Total revenue, however, increased to Rs 11,550 crore as compared with Rs 8,397 crore in FY22.

Also Read

Shreehas Tambe elevated as MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics effective Monday

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute to pump in additional $150 mn in Biocon Biologics

Serum Institute of India doubles Biocon investment to $300 million

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth Rs 185 crore

Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze, City by upto 1% from June

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

ONDC aims to hit 100,000 daily orders in the next few months: Report

PSU's start-up plans to employ AI, renewables in ship design, construction

Sterlite Copper to source hybrid renewable power from Serentica Renewables

Topics :Bioconbiocon stockcompany

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story