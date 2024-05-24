Home / Companies / News / Biocon signs licensing, supply deal for obesity drug in South Korea

Biocon signs licensing, supply deal for obesity drug in South Korea

Bengaluru-based company announces 'strategic partnership' with Handok

Biocon, Biocon logo
Photo: X@Bioconlimited (Representational image)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based Biocon has announced an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok to commercialise the South Korean company’s obesity drug Synthetic Liraglutide in that country.

Liraglutide, which is administered via a pre-filled pen injection, is used for chronic weight or obesity management alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Biocon will handle the drug’s development, manufacturing and supply, while Handok will manage regulatory approval and commercialisation in the South Korean market. Liraglutide’s total addressable market opportunity in Korea is approximately $47 million, according to an estimate last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Handok, which will enable patients in South Korea dealing with weight management to gain access to our…drug product, Synthetic Liraglutide. This also aligns with our commitment to expand our portfolio of innovative, affordable medicines to address the unmet needs of patients around the world. We look forward to leveraging Handok’s strong capabilities to help patients in the region better manage their disease,” said Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon.

Handok provides comprehensive solutions from diagnosis to treatment and care. Its diabetic portfolio features products such as Amaryl and Tenelia, along with the recently launched Barozen Fit, a real-time glucose monitoring device.

Also Read

Biocon Biologics announces getting US FDA approval for eye treatment drug

Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz Australia to sell cancer drugs

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Janssen Biotech for psoriasis drug

Biocon Q4 results: Profit drops 57% to Rs 135 crore; revenue up 4%

Decided to move on but will continue till new successor, says SPNI CEO

Shriram Life posts FY24 PAT at Rs 158 cr, new business premium rises 62%

Adani Enterprises recovers all stock mkt losses sparked by Hindenburg

Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches in FY2024-25, says CEO

Paytm considering reduction of workforce by 20% amid rising employee costs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bioconbiocon stockMazumdar-ShawKiran Mazumdar-ShawPharma industrypharmaceutical firms

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story