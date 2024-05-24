Home / Companies / News / Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches in FY2024-25, says CEO

MD and CEO of the bank Ajay Kumar Srivastava after inaugurating the 3,240th branch of the bank at the Medical College in Nagapattinam highlighted the bank's aggressive plans

Indian Overseas Bank (Photo: facebook)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:25 AM IST
Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has drawn up plans to set up 88 new branches across India this financial year, a top official has said.

The city-headquartered bank under its expansion drive recently inaugurated a new branch in Nagapattinam and the 126th ATM in neighbouring Puducherry.

Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava after inaugurating the 3,240th branch of the bank at the Medical College in Nagapattinam highlighted the bank's aggressive plans, a press release said here on Friday.

He stated that Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches across India this year, with 8 branches targeted specifically in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to serve the unbanked rural areas.

Indian Overseas Bank is committed to introduce innovative banking products to suit customer needs. The bank's total business crossed Rs 5 lakh crore, showcasing substantial growth, the release added.

Topics :Indian Overseas BankBanking IndustryPSU Bank indexPSU BanksNifty PSU Bankpublic sector undertakings

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

