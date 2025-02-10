Biovet's LSD vaccine for lumpy skin disease gets CDSCO's approval

Bharat Biotech’s animal health arm, Biovet, has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for a vaccine developed for lumpy skin disease (LSD) in dairy cattle and buffaloes and plans to launch it soon. Biovet aims to produce 500 million doses annually.

In the past two years, around 200,000 cattle have died, and millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to LSD nationwide.

Biolumpivaxin, the company claims, is the world’s ‘safest and first-ever’ Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) marker vaccine. It has received a licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It is a single-dose vaccine administered once a year to cattle and buffaloes above three months of age.

India already has an LSD vaccine—Lumpi-ProVac—developed by the National Centre for Veterinary Type Culture, ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Mallur, Karnataka-based Biovet has developed Biolumpivaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It has been tested at ICAR-NRCE and IVRI.

This novel indigenous live-attenuated marker vaccine was developed using the LSD virus/Ranchi/2019 vaccine strain by ICAR-NRCE, Hisar, in collaboration with Biovet.

“The vaccine is the result of three years of dedicated research by scientists at NRCE, led by Naveen Kumar (now director, NIV-Pune) under the leadership of B N Tripathi (former deputy director general, animal sciences, ICAR, now vice chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu),” Bharat Biotech said.

Krishna Ella, founder of Biovet, said, “This DIVA marker vaccine is a game-changer for veterinary medicine for disease surveillance and eradication programmes. Epidemiologists and field workers can now distinguish if an animal received Biolumpivaxin or was previously infected with LSD.”

Ella added, “The CDSCO licensure for this vaccine is a significant step towards India's self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in veterinary healthcare, reducing dependency on imported vaccines. As India moves towards a disease-free livestock population, this path-breaking vaccine will play a crucial role in ensuring the dairy industry's sustainability.”

Biolumpivaxin is provided in freeze-dried form with stabilising agents for long-term stability. It is available in multi-dose vials ranging from 25 doses up to 100 doses per vial, and the vaccine remains stable at a storage temperature of 2–8°C.

LSD is characterised by the development of skin nodules across the body, fever, swollen lymph nodes, decreased milk yield, and difficulty in movement. LSD virus transmission is largely attributed to vector bites, with mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects playing a key role.

During the 2022 LSD outbreak in India, morbidity rates reached up to 80 per cent, with case fatality rates as high as 67 per cent across states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. “This caused an estimated economic loss of over Rs 18,337.76 crore and a 26 per cent decline in milk production, significantly harming the dairy industry and the rural economy. In India, LSD has emerged as a major threat to dairy productivity, impacting millions of small-scale marginal farmers,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Monday.

Historically, LSD was first reported in Zambia, Africa, in 1929. For several decades, the disease remained confined to Africa before spreading to Egypt in 1988 and Israel in 1989. Over the years, the LSD virus has expanded its geographic range across the Middle East, Europe, and, most recently, numerous Asian countries, including India. The first confirmed outbreak in India occurred in 2019, and since then, the LSD virus has rapidly spread across multiple states, leading to substantial economic losses and a decline in milk production.

Vaccination has proven to be the most effective strategy for controlling LSD, particularly with homologous vaccines. Following vaccination, the immune system mounts a defence mechanism against LSD virus infection in cattle and buffaloes as a prophylactic measure. It may take three to four weeks to develop the desired immunity in vaccinated animals. Hence, advance vaccination should be conducted as a preventive measure to protect dairy cattle and buffaloes of all age groups from LSD virus infection.