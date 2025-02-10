Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Juniper Green Energy secures $1 billion fund in phased debt financing

The company has partnered with First Solar for the supply of 1,000MWp of Series 7 solar photovoltaic modules

Juniper Green Energy
Juniper Green operates a total capacity of 1.1 GWp. Photo: X@JuniperGE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Renewable energy developer Juniper Green Energy on Monday said it has secured $1 billion in phased debt financing over the past few months from leading financial institutions.

This strategic funding will support the growth and development of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries, specifically for wind-solar hybrid and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The company has successfully secured $1 billion in phased debt financing over the past few months from leading financial institutions, including Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), DBS Bank, HSBC Bank, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), Juniper Green Energy said in a statement.

This fresh debt financing positions Juniper Green Energy to execute large-scale renewable projects, strengthen its operational capacity, and meet the rising demand for clean energy, it informed.

Juniper Green operates a total capacity of 1.1 GWp.

Recent developments include Juniper Green Energy placing an order with Envision Energy India for 200 units of the EN 182/5 MW wind turbine generator and a 320.38 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Additionally, the company has partnered with First Solar for the supply of 1,000MWp of Series 7 solar photovoltaic modules.

These equipment will be deployed across key Indian states to support the transition to clean energy.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said in the statement, "Securing this funding highlights the strength of our business model and our long-term strategy."  Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator specializing in solar, wind, and hybrid power projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :renewable enrgyrenewable energyEnergyenergy sector

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

