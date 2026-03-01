Bira91 staff protest outside founder's home as unpaid salary dues mount

Over 40 former and current employees of B9 Beverages, which makes craft beer Bira91, congregated outside founder Ankur Jain’s residence on Sunday morning to protest unpaid salaries and dues.

In the posh lanes of Defence Colony, former employees highlighted financial stress and burden caused to them and their families by the non-payment of salaries.

Piling hospital bills, unpaid rent, double gig work shifts, missed EMIs and postponing school admissions are just some pains that protestors highlighted on Sunday morning, adding that Chief Executive Officer Ankur Jain was not present at his house during the demonstration.

While responding to Business Standard’s emailed queries, Jain stated, “The distress, pain and anger of employees is completely understandable and we regret that employees and their families are suffering in this difficult situation. I want to assure everyone that no effort is being left to conclude matters as soon as practicable.”

Bira91 employees have repeatedly highlighted the degree of distress. “We had no other option but to hold a silent march. We have approached authorities at all levels but to no avail. The next step, which we had been avoiding all this while, will be litigation,” one protestor told Business Standard, requesting anonymity. In October last year, about 90 former and current employees of the company wrote an open letter to central government authorities, over persistent issues including non-payment of salaries and provident fund (PF) and TDS (tax deducted at source) violations. The recipients included the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India; chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central); regional PF commissioner; and the income-tax department.

“Over 600 families associated (current and past) with B9 Beverages are currently suffering severe financial hardship due to prolonged non-payment of salaries and statutory dues. The situation has reached a critical level, impacting basic living expenses, education of children, medical needs and household obligations,” stated the letter, a copy of which Business Standard had reviewed. “We don’t understand what is stopping authorities from taking action against the company and Jain,” the protestor added. In November last year, in a letter to employees, Jain told employees they had found a buyer for its assets, while assuring them that proceeds from the sale would result in immediate relief for the company and be used to settle dues, such as salaries and provident fund payments.

“The asset sale proposed first in September, and then again in October and November, was rejected by existing lenders and shareholders, leading to our inability to consummate the sale, and alleviate some dues for employees,” Jain wrote in an email response on Sunday evening. The company’s operations remain “on pause since Q3FY26. Further, there has been no capital infusion in the business from existing or new shareholders since April 2024 (except for our rights issue in June 2025),” Jain added. While stating the management has made “several attempts to meet leaders of ex-employee groups and invited them for discussions,” which were not accepted, Jain added, discussions and negotiations are ongoing with various stakeholders in the company, including new investors.