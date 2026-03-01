Home / Companies / News / Ola unveils 'Ola Insiders' programme with upgrade and referral benefits

Ola unveils 'Ola Insiders' programme with upgrade and referral benefits

Besides, existing Ola customers can unlock benefits of up to Rs 20,000 when adding another Ola vehicle under the same registered name, it added

Ola Electric, OLA
Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Ola Electric on Sunday launched 'Ola Insiders', an exclusive community programme for its existing customer base of over 10 lakh riders across the country.

The initiative unlocks a host of benefits for the community members, including vehicle upgrade, add-on and referrals.

As part of the programme, customers can upgrade their existing scooters and receive benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the latest Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles, including the 4680 Bharat Cell variants, Ola Electric said in a statement.

Besides, existing Ola customers can unlock benefits of up to Rs 20,000 when adding another Ola vehicle under the same registered name, it added.

The customers can avail referral benefits and earn up to Rs 5,000 in Ola credits upon successful delivery.

The referred buyer will also receive a Rs 1,000 cashback.

"With over a million riders, our community remains central to our journey. With the launch of Ola Insiders, we are introducing a structured ownership program built around our riders which supports seamless vehicle upgrades, enables multi-Ola households, and makes it easier for our community to bring more people into electric mobility," a company spokesperson said.

Ola Electric currently sells an expansive portfolio of Gen 3 S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HyFarm eyes on UP's warming climate to build India's next French fry hub

Volvo Car India drops 2030 electric-only target, recalibrates EV roadmap

Realty major TARC eyes phased launches in Delhi, Gurugram markets in FY27

Mahindra & Mahindra total auto sales rise 18% to 97,177 units in Feb

Maruti Suzuki India total sales up 7.32% at 213,995 units in February

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOLA cabsAuto industry

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story