Ola unveils 'Ola Insiders' programme with upgrade and referral benefits

Ola Electric on Sunday launched 'Ola Insiders', an exclusive community programme for its existing customer base of over 10 lakh riders across the country.

The initiative unlocks a host of benefits for the community members, including vehicle upgrade, add-on and referrals.

As part of the programme, customers can upgrade their existing scooters and receive benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the latest Gen 3 S1 portfolio and Roadster motorcycles, including the 4680 Bharat Cell variants, Ola Electric said in a statement.

Besides, existing Ola customers can unlock benefits of up to Rs 20,000 when adding another Ola vehicle under the same registered name, it added.