Volvo Car India drops 2030 electric-only target, recalibrates EV roadmap

Volvo Car India has recalibrated its electrification strategy, moving away from its earlier commitment to become an all-electric carmaker by 2030 and adopting a market-led approach without fixed timelines. While the long-term ambition of transitioning fully to electric vehicles (EVs) remains unchanged, the pace of adoption will now be shaped by infrastructure readiness, customer demand and policy support across markets, said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director of Volvo Car India.

Globally, Volvo Cars had earlier articulated a clear 2030 target to go all-electric. That position has since been recalibrated, with the company retaining its end goal but allowing flexibility on timelines.

“The objective is still to become an all-electric car company, but we are not putting a date behind it,” Malhotra said, adding that EV adoption and ecosystem development vary significantly across countries, requiring market-specific strategies. In India, Volvo is already ahead of the broader luxury car market on electrification. Electric vehicles currently account for around 25 per cent of the company’s domestic sales, compared with an estimated 10–11 per cent EV penetration in the overall luxury segment. The carmaker now aims to raise the share of EVs to nearly one-third of its sales in the near term, supported by new product launches and ecosystem investments.

As part of this push, Volvo plans to introduce two new electric models in 2026 — one in the SUV segment and another in the sedan category — while continuing to offer internal combustion engine (ICE) and mild-hybrid models. The dual strategy reflects the company’s view that India remains a dynamic and evolving market, where consumer preferences, charging infrastructure and government incentives are still developing. Sales trends underline both the challenges and the rationale behind Volvo’s recalibration. According to Vahan data, Volvo Auto India sold 2,120 vehicles in 2023 and 1,861 units in 2024. Volumes declined to 1,630 units in 2025, and stood at 307 units for 2026 till March 1.