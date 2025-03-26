Birla Estates sells homes worth Rs 3K cr via its Gurugram project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textiles and Industries), announced sales of homes worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore through its luxury residential project – Birla Arika in Gurugram.

The project, spread over 13.275 acres (53,722.01 square metres) of land, with a development potential of 2.4 million square feet, is located in Sector 31, Gurugram.

The development will be rolled out in two phases, with Phase-I launching four towers comprising 322 residences.

K T Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer of Birla Estates, said, “Birla Arika is our biggest and most successful launch and marks a strategic milestone in our vision to expand our presence in the National Capital Region (NCR)—one of our key growth markets. The success of Birla Arika highlights the growing demand for premium residences in Gurugram, as it is set to become a landmark development seamlessly blending opulence with exclusivity in this highly sought-after district.”

ALSO READ: Mt K Kapital plans second real estate fund with Rs 2,500 crore corpus Recently, the company also launched the third phase of Birla Trimaya in Bengaluru and is in pre-launch phases for Birla Evara in Bengaluru, Birla Punya in Pune and Birla Navya in NCR in the last quarter.

Besides, the Mumbai-based realtor develops premium residential projects. The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset-light joint ventures, apart from developing its own land parcels.

The company also has a commercial portfolio with two Grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai, with about 6 lakh square feet of leasable area.

Recently, the company launched its first project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore.

In December 2024, the firm acquired a land parcel of 70.92 acres in Boisar, a suburb in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for Rs 104.3 crore.