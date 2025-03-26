Home / Companies / News / Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms

Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms

The discount-retail chain, which Dollar Tree bought in 2015 for about $9 billion, will be acquired by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management

The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring, first said in June it was exploring options, including a sale, for its Family Dollar business. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Dollar Tree said on Wednesday it will sell its Family Dollar business to a consortium of private-equity investors for about $1 billion, as the struggling discount-store chain looks to restructure its business and cut costs. 
The discount-retail chain, which Dollar Tree bought in 2015 for about $9 billion, will be acquired by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management. 
Shares of Dollar Tree were up 6 per cent in premarket trading. 
The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring, first said in June it was exploring options, including a sale, for its Family Dollar business, as it struggled with competition from big-box retailers such as Walmart, and online retailers including Amazon, Shein and Temu. 
It appointed a new CEO in December after industry veteran Rick Dreiling decided to step down following a two-year stint due to health concerns. 
Interim CEO Michael Creedon replaced Dreiling, and was tasked to lead a turnaround. Dollar Tree also named former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning as its finance chief earlier this month. 

Excluding sales from the Family Dollar banner, the company posted net sales of $5 billion for the quarter ended February 1, a marginal rise from $4.96 billion reported a year ago. 
Reuters reported in February that private equity firms including Brigade Capital had expressed interest in buying Family Dollar.
The Wall Street Journal reported about a possible deal earlier on Wednesday.     
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

