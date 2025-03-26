Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms

Dollar Tree said on Wednesday it will sell its Family Dollar business to a consortium of private-equity investors for about $1 billion, as the struggling discount-store chain looks to restructure its business and cut costs.

The discount-retail chain, which Dollar Tree bought in 2015 for about $9 billion, will be acquired by Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management.

Shares of Dollar Tree were up 6 per cent in premarket trading.

The company, which is in the midst of a restructuring, first said in June it was exploring options, including a sale, for its Family Dollar business, as it struggled with competition from big-box retailers such as Walmart, and online retailers including Amazon, Shein and Temu.

It appointed a new CEO in December after industry veteran Rick Dreiling decided to step down following a two-year stint due to health concerns.

Interim CEO Michael Creedon replaced Dreiling, and was tasked to lead a turnaround. Dollar Tree also named former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning as its finance chief earlier this month.

Also Read

Excluding sales from the Family Dollar banner, the company posted net sales of $5 billion for the quarter ended February 1, a marginal rise from $4.96 billion reported a year ago.

Reuters reported in February that private equity firms including Brigade Capital had expressed interest in buying Family Dollar.