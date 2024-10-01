Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Birla Estates sells residential real estate worth Rs 600 cr in Bengaluru

Birla Estates sells residential real estate worth Rs 600 cr in Bengaluru

In the first phase of this project, the company had sold properties worth about Rs 500 crore

Real Estate, Realty, Housing
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Birla Estates has sold properties worth about Rs 600 crore in its new housing project in Bengaluru.

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd) said in a regulatory filing, "Birla Trimaya Phase II The Park, has sold almost 95 per cent of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about Rs 600 crore."

In the first phase of this project, the company had sold properties worth about Rs 500 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Overall, the cumulative booking value achieved till date is about Rs 1,100 crore and the project is anticipated to generate a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore across the entire 52 acre development," it added.

The project is located at Shettigere Road, Devanahalli, Bengaluru North.

The company is headquartered in Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. It has a well-established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with around 6 lakh square feet of leasable area.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will Karnataka's KWIN city be Bengaluru twin? Siddaramaiah's plan decoded

Infosys, Swedish electric car maker Polestar to set up tech hub in B'luru

'Can't call any part of India as Pakistan': CJI pulls up Karnataka HC judge

Prestige Group eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new housing project in B'luru

Bengaluru holds 36% of GCCs, Hyderabad excels in high-tech at 45%: Report

Topics :BengaluruReal Estate

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story