Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

• Biryani managed to yet again become the ‘most ordered dish’ with 12 mn orders, or 212 orders per minute• For every one veg biryani, a staggering 20 non-veg biryanis were ordered
Biryani remains the most-ordered dish on delivery platform Swiggy, during the cricketing extravaganza, which came to a close in the wee hours of TuesdayShivani Shinde Mumbai
• Biryani managed to yet again become the ‘most ordered dish’ with 12 mn orders, or 212 orders per minute• For every one veg biryani, a staggering 20 non-veg biryanis were ordered
First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:00 PM IST