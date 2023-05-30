Home / Companies / News / YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

The bank launched a tweak in its logo

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With a refreshed brand identity, private sector lender YES Bank will increase spending on advertising activities by 30 per cent in the current financial year (FY24) to enhance visibility.
Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer (CMO), said the bank was resorting to “tactical” spending in advertising for the last two years during festive seasons and campaigns.

Its spending would be 30 per cent higher in FY24abhi over the previous year. He, however, did not share details on expenditure in FY23 and plans in FY24.
The lender was focused on getting its house in order after it was bailed out by peers led by State Bank of India (SBI) in 2020.

Kaushal said the marketing campaign, which it is embarking on from June 20 with a “long tail” of digital advertising efforts, is designed keeping in mind the current situation for the bank.
The bank launched a tweak in its logo.

Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Prashant Kumar said it was the lender’s strong character that helped it overcome multiple challenges in the recent past.
The revitalised identity with tagline ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ extends across all customer touchpoints, such as the bank’s headquarters, branches, products, digital platforms and communication materials. The campaign will be promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks and television.

Also Read

YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender

Abrdn likely to sell its entire stake in HDFC Life through a block deal

HC cannot interfere with resolution process of Go First: IRP tells court

Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

CIL hikes non-coking coal prices by 8%; expects Rs 2,703 crore revenue

Topics :YES BankAdvertisement spending

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story