YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%



Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer (CMO), said the bank was resorting to “tactical” spending in advertising for the last two years during festive seasons and campaigns. With a refreshed brand identity, private sector lender YES Bank will increase spending on advertising activities by 30 per cent in the current financial year (FY24) to enhance visibility.



The lender was focused on getting its house in order after it was bailed out by peers led by State Bank of India (SBI) in 2020. Its spending would be 30 per cent higher in FY24abhi over the previous year. He, however, did not share details on expenditure in FY23 and plans in FY24.



The bank launched a tweak in its logo. Kaushal said the marketing campaign, which it is embarking on from June 20 with a “long tail” of digital advertising efforts, is designed keeping in mind the current situation for the bank.