Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

The licensing partnership was coordinated by License Works, a leading Brand Licensing Agency in India, on behalf of Stanley Black & Decker.
Indkal Technologies Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based firm that specialises in the creation, distribution, and support of consumer electronics, large and small home appliances, and smart devices in India.
Black+Decker, the developer of the first portable electric drill with a pistol handle and trigger switch, has grown from a modest machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a diverse array of quality products used in and around the home.