Black+Decker announces licencing agreement with Indkal Technologies

Indkal’s new collection of Black+Decker products will be available on amazon.in and flipkart.com, and in-store channels on June 3.



The licensing partnership was coordinated by License Works, a leading Brand Licensing Agency in India, on behalf of Stanley Black & Decker.



Indkal Technologies Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based firm that specialises in the creation, distribution, and support of consumer electronics, large and small home appliances, and smart devices in India.



Black+Decker, the developer of the first portable electric drill with a pistol handle and trigger switch, has grown from a modest machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a diverse array of quality products used in and around the home.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies said, "The newly launched range of appliances is not only of an aesthetic and premium feel but infuse functionality and a host of intuitive features. We can’t wait for our customers to experience these products.”