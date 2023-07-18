Startup India celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship: boAt co-founder

India presents a compelling case for those looking to manufacture, boAt's co-founder Aman Gupta said, highlighting that initiatives like Startup India and celebration of innovation has changed the mood of the nation towards entrepreneurship.

The outspoken entrepreneur said at the recent Indo-French CEO Forum that he had spoken about boAt's own story being a testimony of how real the India startup opportunity is.

The entrepreneur and investor whose stint with Shark Tank India made him a household name, was among the invitees at an official delegation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Paris.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gupta recounted how startups were not recognised by the public as much earlier. According to him, the government's focus on entrepreneurship, and enabling initiatives like Startup India, Stand-Up India have changed the mood of the nation.

"I spoke about our own story (at the Indo-French CEO Forum) and how we were importing 100 per cent when we started, and the fact that all that has changed and now 60-70 per cent of our products are now Made in India. So, Make in India is real... We are all dreaming big," Gupta said.

India is poised to be the 'startup capital of the world' soon, and "it fits in well with what is happening in the country".

Companies are looking beyond one country when it comes to their manufacturing requirements, he said, adding "India can be a huge opportunity".

"It also eliminates geopolitical risks which occur when manufacturing happens only at one place," said the co-founder of the audio and wearables brand.

Gupta said startups were not recognised as much earlier, but government initiatives like Startup India, Stand-Up India brought in appreciation and validation.

"India was never a country where startups were so much in demand but it is a changing world. There was nothing like Startup India, Stand-Up India, Startup Day being celebrated... It is now the mood of the nation. If you look at shows like Shark Tank, which is also based on startups... when were business-shows getting so much attention from the common man? So, things are changing," he said.

India is poised to grow at a phenomenal pace given its demographics, enabling policies and booming consumption.

"Everyone is looking at India with a very positive lens. India is growing at a phenomenal pace with demographics, policies, markets... just see how the consumer market is booming... India is poised to grow and the world knows you can't ignore India today. We are a force to reckon with," Gupta said.