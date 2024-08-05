IndiGo, Air India cancel their flights to Dhaka amid Bangladesh unrest

Air India and IndiGo cancelled their flights to Bangladesh after its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and fled the country amid massive protests.

Air India stated on X: "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Air India currently operates 14 weekly flights between India and Dhaka. IndiGo, India's largest carrier, operates 35 weekly flights between the two countries, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

IndiGo stated on X: "In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development."

"Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available on our website. We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments," it added.

Vistara operates 10 weekly flights between India and Dhaka. The airline did not issue any message about flight cancellations till Monday evening.