Now, get an Airtel SIM delivered at your doorstep in 10 mins via Blinkit

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new initiative in collaboration with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within just 10 minutes.

Through this tie-up, customers can now get SIM cards delivered directly to their doorstep for a nominal convenience charge of ₹49, the company said in an exchange filing.

Once received, the SIM can be activated using a straightforward Aadhaar-based KYC process. Users can opt for either prepaid or postpaid services, or request number portability to switch to the Airtel network. An online link and an instructional activation video have been made available to make the process smoother, the company said in an exchange filing.

Airtel customers can reach out via the Airtel Thanks App for assistance. Those new to Airtel can also call the customer care number 9810012345 for help. It is essential to complete the SIM activation within 15 days of delivery to ensure uninterrupted service.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, “Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time, we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities.”

In its first phase, the service is being offered in key urban centres, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”