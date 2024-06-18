Home / Companies / News / BLS E-Services to acquire 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solution for Rs 190 cr

BLS E-Services to acquire 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solution for Rs 190 cr

BLSE has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) and its affiliates

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Visa services provider BLS International on Tuesday said its subsidiary BLS E-Services Limited (BLSE) has signed an agreement to acquire 55 per cent in Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates for an enterprise value of about Rs 190 cr.

BLSE has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) and its affiliates, a major player in India in the distribution and processing of loans for corporates and individuals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BLSE will make an upfront investment (primary and secondary) of about Rs 70 crore with balance consideration being deferred linked to the achievement of milestones in 2024-25, BLS said in a release.

The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. The transaction will be completed in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services said that the signing of a definitive agreement with ASPL is a strategic move that will unveil a plethora of cross-selling opportunities while integrating specialised loan processing and distribution services into the company's portfolio.

Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, with a presence in 17 states and union territories, ASPL's network of 8,600 plus channel partners source loan enquiries, which will align with BLSE's portfolio of Business Correspondents-led citizen-centric last mile banking services, the release said.

Lagrange Point Advisors LLP, a Mumbai-based M&A advisory firm, acted as the sole transaction advisor to BLSE for this transaction. Dua Associates acted as legal advisors for the transaction.

Founded in 2005, BLS International Services operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

Shares of BLS settled at Rs 357.95 a piece of BSE, up 2.73 per cent over the previous close.

Also Read

UK's Graduate Route Visa to continue: Key benefits for Indian students

Impact of UK visa rules on caregivers: Stranded Indian workers seek help

IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Punjab bowling coach gives crucial update on Shikhar

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

US visa fee hike: Take a look at the new H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa costs

Amazon expands grocery business to over 130 cities as competition rises

India is largest market for Maggi noodles, 6 billion servings sold in FY24

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar KK as MD & CEO for 3-year tenure

State-run Coal India exploring lithium assets in Argentina with US company

BPCL to invest Rs 1,400 cr to set up sustainable aviation fuel facilities

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BLS International Servicesshare salesCompaniesfinancial transactionsMumbai

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story