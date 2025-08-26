Home / Companies / News / BLS International bags ₹2,055 crore UIDAI order for Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has been awarded a work order amounting to ₹2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for being the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhar Seva Kendra.

BLS International Services works in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will function as core facilities for appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other citizen-centric Aadhaar services, the company said in a release.

"The scope of the project includes setting up and managing Aadhaar Seva Kendras at the district level, with complete end-to-end responsibility under UIDAI's supervision," it said.

BLS International Services works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The company has a network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a strength of over 60,000 employees and associates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

