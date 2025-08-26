BLS International bags ₹2,055 crore UIDAI order for Aadhaar Seva Kendras

BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has been awarded a work order amounting to ₹2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for being the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhar Seva Kendra.
BLS International Services works in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.
These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will function as core facilities for appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other citizen-centric Aadhaar services, the company said in a release.
"The scope of the project includes setting up and managing Aadhaar Seva Kendras at the district level, with complete end-to-end responsibility under UIDAI's supervision," it said.
BLS International Services works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.
The company has a network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a strength of over 60,000 employees and associates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app