BLS International bags ₹2,055 crore UIDAI order for Aadhaar Seva Kendras

BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has been awarded a work order amounting to ₹2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for being the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhar Seva Kendra.

BLS International Services works in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will function as core facilities for appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other citizen-centric Aadhaar services, the company said in a release.

"The scope of the project includes setting up and managing Aadhaar Seva Kendras at the district level, with complete end-to-end responsibility under UIDAI's supervision," it said.