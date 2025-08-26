Dr Reddy's launches novel drug for chronic constipation management

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched a first-in-class generic medication for chronic constipation in the country.

The drug firm has launched Linaclotide, a first-in-class guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C), under the brand name Colozo.

Linaclotide is a USFDA-approved medication indicated for adults suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, and functional constipation (FC) in paediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years.

"The launch of Colozo marks a significant step in our gastrointestinal segment in India and adds to our list of novel and first-in-class drugs after the launch of BixiBat in India last year," Dr Reddy's CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said in a statement.