InterGlobe-CAE to open new pilot training centre in Mumbai by 2026

The JV already operates three commercial aviation training centres, one each in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru, with a capacity of up to 23 FFS

flights, planes
The new facility centre, to be spread over a 44,000 square-foot area, will have a capacity for up to six full-flight simulators (FFS). It will begin operations in the first quarter of CY 2026 with two Airbus A320 FFS, CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
A joint venture of InterGlobe Enterprises and Canadian flight simulation firm CAE on Tuesday announced plans to set up a pilot training centre in the financial capital as it looks to cash in on the boom in the domestic aviation sector and to cater to the increasing demand for cockpit crew in the country.

The new facility centre, to be spread over a 44,000 square-foot area, will have a capacity for up to six full-flight simulators (FFS). It will begin operations in the first quarter of CY 2026 with two Airbus A320 FFS, CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL) said.

The JV already operates three commercial aviation training centres, one each in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru, with a capacity of up to 23 FFS.

The new facility will also offer comprehensive pilot training programmes on Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft, including type rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks.

CAE's 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast predicts a demand of 98,000 for new pilots in the Asia Pacific region by 2034, according to the statement.

"The new Mumbai centre expands CSTPL's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for professional pilots in India -- as many as 20,000 over the next 10 years. The addition of the new six-bay centre in Mumbai reflects our commitment to bringing training closer to India's aviation hubs and enhancing training excellence and operational efficiency for our airline partners," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Division President, Commercial Aviation.

"InterGlobe Enterprises and CAE are committed to building an ecosystem in aviation that caters to the growing current and future demand for training pilots in India," said Aditya Pande, CEO, InterGlobe Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MumbaiflightsInterGlobe Enterprises LtdAviation

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

