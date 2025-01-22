Blue Energy to invest Rs 3,500 cr to set up Maharashtra electric truck unit

LNG-powered truck maker Blue Energy Motors on Wednesday said it plans to invest Rs 3,500-crore for setting up an electric trucks production plant in Maharashtra to fuel the state's green energy transition.

Under the terms of an initial pact, announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blue Energy Motors will establish a dedicated facility for advanced electric (EV) trucks that will house advanced R&D capabilities, battery-pack line, motor manufacturing unit and set up charging stations as well, the company said.

The proposed projects are slated to commence in the next financial year, Blue Energy Motors said.

This investment, according to the company, is expected to generate direct employment for over 4,000 people.

"Our investment will not only reaffirm Maharashtra's position as a global hub for advanced clean mobility solutions but also will contribute to job creation and economic growth," said Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO of Blue Energy Motors.

The new inter-connected facility will implement industry-leading manufacturing practices to produce zero-emission electric trucks, the company said, adding these AI & ML- enabled EV commercial vehicles are designed to redefine heavy-duty trucking while significantly reducing carbon footprints.