Q3 results today: HUL and HDFC Bank among 50 to post earnings on Jan 22

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC Bank, and Tata Communications will be among 50 companies to release their earnings report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 on Wednesday.

Major companies to also release their results for the third quarter today include NIIT, IIFL Wealth, and Heritage Foods.

HUL Q3 result preview ALSO READ: HUL Q3 preview: Analysts see muted quarter; PAT may rise 2% YoY, revenue 1% HUL, the company behind brands such as Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is set to release its third-quarter earnings. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard have projected HUL’s adjusted profit after tax to be Rs 2,577.97 crore on average, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.89 per cent compared to Rs 2,530 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, net profit is expected to see a slight decline of 0.84 per cent. The week beginning on January 20 is critical to the market with a whopping 250 companies set to release their financial performance reports. Investors are keenly awaiting these earnings reports, which could set the tone for market sentiment in the coming days.

HDFC Bank Q3 result preview

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts estimate weak profit growth; NIM, NPA eyed India’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, is also set to report its results for the December quarter. Key brokerages surveyed by Business Standard anticipate a subdued performance, with the bank’s net profit growth expected to be flat or slightly negative for Q3FY25.

Market review

Indian equities faced a significant downturn on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,235.08 points, or 1.6 per cent, closing at 75,838.36. Throughout the day, the index fluctuated between a high of 77,337.36 and a low of 75,641.87, reflecting heightened market volatility.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the session in negative territory, dropping by 320.10 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 23,024.65. The index hit an intraday high of 23,426.30 and a low of 22,976.85.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan