Home / Companies / News / Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

Blue Star expects AC sales to rise around 20% on tax cut boost, says MD

The eventual tax rate on ACs is not clear but it is now at the maximum 28 per cent, so the planned cut should help dealers and manufacturers, who have struggled this year due to a cooler summer

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
Blue Star, which had forecast growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent in room AC sales volumes for the year to March, now expects an increase of up to 20 per cent in India's price-sensitive market: B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Blue Star expects its room air conditioner sales to beat the company's previous forecast this financial year, thanks to new government plans to slash consumption taxes, a top executive said.

In the nation's biggest tax overhaul since 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month announced plans to cut taxes on the purchase of everyday goods and appliances from October, a move aimed at boosting consumption in the world's most populous nation as trade tensions with the US grow.

Blue Star, which had forecast growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent in room AC sales volumes for the year to March, now expects an increase of up to 20 per cent in India's price-sensitive market, Managing Director B. Thiagarajan told Reuters on Friday.

The eventual tax rate on ACs is not clear but it is now at the maximum 28 per cent, so the planned cut should help dealers and manufacturers, who have struggled this year due to a cooler summer.

"From 28 per cent for ... air conditioner to (potentially) 18 per cent is something which nobody would have dreamt of," Thiagarajan said by phone. "Now this is an extraordinary step, and it will boost demand especially in a year where summer season has failed."

Blue Star's unitary products business, which sells room ACs and commercial refrigeration systems, made up nearly half its revenue of ₹11,977 crore ($1.37 billion) last year, when it commanded a market share of close to 14 per cent in room ACs.

But there is going to be short-term pain for Blue Star and the $4 billion sector that also includes Tata Group's Voltas and Japan's Daikin, as consumers postpone AC purchases until the tax cuts take effect.

Industry watchers say electronics retailers could experience slow sales in the run-up to the Hindu festival of Deepavali in October, by which time Modi said the cuts would take effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anil Ambani denies 'fraud' allegations after Bank of India's move

Premium

Royalties hit 16-year low in FY25 amid regulatory heat, shows data

Premium

Private capex now substantial in order book: L&T chief S N Subrahmanyan

NTPC to mark nuclear power entry with 2,800 Mw project next month

Sahara India regional manager arrested in Madhya Pradesh deposit fraud case

Topics :Blue Starair conditionersair conditionerGST cutsGST Revamp

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story